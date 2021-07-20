MR340 river race underway as hundreds of boats make their way from KC to St. Louis

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With the skyline in the background, hundreds of people started a journey against the elements and the Missouri River.

The MR340 launched from Kaw Point in Kansas City Tuesday morning. Racers will spend the week paddling their way from the park on the Westside of the state to the Lewis and Clark Nature Center in St. Charles, Missouri.

Melanie Cheney shared the videos in both players on this page.

Organizers said there are more than 450 boats entered in the race this year, including a 10 person team in a dragon boat. That is a higher number of participants than in past years.

Each boat has 88 hours to complete the 340 river miles.

Over the next three days, groups will line the bank of the Missouri River to cheer on competitors while offering water, food and support for the people in the race.

You can follow the progress online as they move across Missouri.