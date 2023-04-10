KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Kansas City may not have an NBA team to currently cheer for, there are multiple players from the area to look out for in the NBA Playoffs.

Ishmail Wainright

Wainright, a backup forward for the Phoenix Suns, has carved himself out a nice role with solid defense and timely contributions.

His regular season averages were 4.2 points, 0.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds. His play earned him a new contract in February.

Wainright attended Raytown South High School before transferring to the now defunct Montrose Christian in high school in Rockville, Maryland.

He then went on to the University of Baylor, where he spent four seasons and garnered an All-Big 12 Defensive Team selection.

He is also the son of late Kansas City basketball legend Calvin Wainright. He also plays alongside another KC native in teammate, Landry Shamet.

You can see Wainright in action as the Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, April 16.

Christian Braun

Braun played well during the regular season in his rookie year with the Denver Nuggets.

In a backup shooting guard role, Braun averaged 4.7 points, 0.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 15 minutes a night, while shooting 35% from three.

He attended Blue Valley Northwest High School where he won Kansas Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year before going to Kansas, where he spent three seasons and helped win the 2022 National Championship. He also earned an All-Big 12 selection.

He was selected as the 21st overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The Nuggets will host either the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans or Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, April 16.

Landry Shamet

Speaking of Shamet, the NBA Playoffs are a familiar stage for the five-year pro, who has made it every season he’s been in the league.

Shamet put up averages of 8.7 points, 2.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds while playing 20 minutes per game and shooting 38% from three, providing Phoenix with solid production off the bench.

He went to Park Hill High School, where he was an All-State selection and DiRenna Award finalist. Shamet played three seasons at Wichita State.

With the Shockers, he was named a Third-Team All-American and earned multiple all-conference selections before being drafted 26th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jacob Gilyard

Gilyard recently joined the Memphis Grizzlies after signing a two-way deal.

He saw his first NBA action on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he finished with three points, seven assists and three steals.

Gilyard played for Barstow High School and won the DiRenna Award before having a decorated career at Richmond and becoming the all-time NCAA Division I leader in steals.

He also led the NBA G League in assists.

The Grizzlies will face the winner of the Lakers-Timberwolves play-in game on Sunday, April 16.

Shaquille Harrison

Harrison was signed by the Lakers on Sunday to help finalize their roster for the play-in/playoffs. He has spent six seasons in the NBA with career averages of 5.3 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

He also won the 2022 NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year

He attended Lee’s Summit West High School, where he was a DiRenna Award finalist. He then went on to Tulsa, starting every game in his four seasons and was a two-time All-American Athletic Conference performer.

If the Lakers defeat the Timberwolves in their play-in game on Tuesday, they will face the Grizzlies on Sunday in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Robinson-Earl is in his second season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. His regular season averages were 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes per game.

He went to Bishop Miege High School before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for his senior year. He earned All-State honors while at Miege.

Robinson-Earl spent two seasons at Villanova, where he won Big East co-Player of the Year in 2021.

He was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Thunder will need to defeat the Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., then the loser of the Lakers-Timberwolves on Friday to have a shot at facing the Nuggets in the playoffs.