KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, or the NAIA, is bringing more college basketball to Kansas City.

The NAIA is holding its men’s tournament at Municipal Auditorium, starting Thursday.

“We’ll play all the way down to one,” Austin Bennett, NAIA Championship Director, said Thursday. “We’ll play 15 games over the course of five days, and on Tuesday night, we’ll crown a champion.”

The venue doesn’t change either, so everything takes place at Municipal.

“I would say easily we bring in over $1 million to this city,” Bennett said.

The players and coaches are all staying right across the street at the Crowne Plaza hotel.

“At this moment, we’re full the whole weekend,” general manager Walker Swan said Thursday. “As teams lose and as teams win, people will come and cheer on their team.”

Swan said the business is great for his hotel.

“I’m in a t-shirt today because I’m working breakfast and helping in the coffeeshop,” he continued. “So all the managers, it’s all hands-on deck, ya know? We’re ready to make sure everybody’s taken care of and fed.”

The staff for the teams said they love staying at the Crowne Plaza, too.

“I’ve been to about 10 or 12 of these,” Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats play-by-play man Jim Brunner said. “I think this is the best one they’ve had so far as far as the situation with where you’re playing, what else is going on around the community, the restaurants, everything else. I just think it’s great being here in Kansas City.”

There are four more games Friday, four more Saturday, two on Monday, and the championship game is Tuesday night.