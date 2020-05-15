NASCAR announces additional races in the 2020 revised schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, FL — NASCAR has announced the next installment of races in the return to racings. The additional race dates will include Bristol Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Here is a look at the revised Cup Series schedule:

Bristol Motor Speedway May 31, 2020 Atlanta Motor Speedway June 6, 2020 Martinsville Speedway June 10, 2020 Miami-Homestead Speedway June 14, 2020 Talladega Superspeedway June 21, 2020

These races will continue to be run without fans in attendance.

“As we prepare for our return to racing at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, the industry has been diligent in Building the return-to-racing schedule,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “We are eager to expand our schedule our schedule while continuing to work closely with the local governments in each of the areas we will visit.

The remainder of the adjusted schedule for all NASCAR series will be announced later.

The first race back, The Real Heroes 400, can be seen right here on Fox 4 on Sunday.