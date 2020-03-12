NASCAR announces at-track changes due to Coronavirus

DAYTONA BEACH, FL. — As the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation continues to develop both nationally and in local markets where NASCAR races are held, NASCAR remains in daily consultation with public health officials and other prominent sports and entertainment properties. They have also added an infectious disease specialist to our consulting physician group to provide technical assistance and to inform policy. In following with these discussions and guidance from this counsel, NASCAR is implementing several adjustments to race event operations effective this weekend at Atlanta. These changes will remain in effect indefinitely.

Driver/Crew Chief meeting. This meeting will be held in open air locations across all series and attendance will be restricted to drivers, crew chiefs, team owners and select officials and dignitaries.

This meeting will be held in open air locations across all series and attendance will be restricted to drivers, crew chiefs, team owners and select officials and dignitaries. Driver at track media availabilities. The informal rotations for all three series will be changed to press conferences on the riser in the media center. Full filed driver availabilities during qualifying, infield care center driver availability and post-race bullpen will remain in effect, but with a 6-foot buffer in place.

The informal rotations for all three series will be changed to press conferences on the riser in the media center. Full filed driver availabilities during qualifying, infield care center driver availability and post-race bullpen will remain in effect, but with a 6-foot buffer in place. Track services meeting. This meeting will be held in open air locations across all series.

This meeting will be held in open air locations across all series. Team haulers. NASCAR recommends that access to team haulers be restricted to necessary personnel at team’s discretion.

NASCAR recommends that access to team haulers be restricted to necessary personnel at team’s discretion. Driver appearances. Should be structured to ensure that drivers are visible to fans in an open-air setting, such as Q&A sessions.

Should be structured to ensure that drivers are visible to fans in an open-air setting, such as Q&A sessions. Driver autographs. Drivers should pre-sign items whenever possible, carry their own Sharpie and hero cards should be the primary form for all autographs

Drivers should pre-sign items whenever possible, carry their own Sharpie and hero cards should be the primary form for all autographs Pre-race and post-race activities (driver introductions, grid & victory lane.) We will provide a 6-foot buffer around the grid and driver introduction stage.

We will provide a 6-foot buffer around the grid and driver introduction stage. Advance in-market driver appearances. All advance appearances will be replaced with remote media activities and/or rescheduled for a later date in coordination with racetracks.

All advance appearances will be replaced with remote media activities and/or rescheduled for a later date in coordination with racetracks. At track evaluation process. All individuals coming to the infield care center demonstrating symptoms potentially consistent with coronavirus will be appropriately handled by medical professionals. All facilities have been provided a standard operating process following CDC guidelines.

“The health, safety and well-being of our industry, employees, media, fans and everyone associated with our events remains our top priority.” NASCAR said in their statement, “We will remain diligent as we actively monitor this situation with medical experts and health officials. We will keep everyone informed as to any additional prospective operational or scheduling changes.”