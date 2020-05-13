NASCAR announces procedures to set starting lineup and pit selection for Darlington race

CHARLOTTE, NC – NASCAR answered some of the questions about race procedure as they get back to the business of racing on Sunday from Darlington Raceway.

Pit selection will be set based on charter team owner points followed by open team owner points. Pit stalls will be picked in advance and the pit boxes will be in the stalls when the teams arrive.

The starting lineup will be set with the following criteria:

Positions from 1-12 will be a random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Positions 13-24 will be a random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Positions 25-36 will be a random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Positions 37-40 will be set in order of owner’s points.

When the drivers take the green flag, they will only have a few caution laps under their belts, so because of the lack of track time there will be a competition caution. When they drop the yellow flag for the competition caution there will be some rules that are a little different:

The field will be frozen at the time of the competition caution

Field will fall in behind the pace car

The running order lead lap/lap down will be established, and the free pass sent

Wave around rule is not in effect

Pit road will open to the top 20 – car must beat the pace car of pit road to retain position

Pit road will open to the next 20 – car must beat the pace car off pit road to retain freeze position

Above pit cycle repeats – each team allowed to pit two times

Re-establish line-up per freeze and restart race

Even though the procedures are different, it will be live action racing on a Sunday afternoon.