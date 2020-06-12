NASCAR continues its comeback tour Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Fresh off a Wednesday night win in Martinsville, Martin Truex heads to a track where he has had great success. Will the momentum from the win be a help headed to Homestead? Momentum is always good, but there are so many variables at each track it depends more on the driver, the crew chief and the pit crew to get to Victory Lane.

Truex has had success at Homestead. He has 15 career starts, one win, six top fives and 10 top tens and a driver rating of 107.3 which is second best in the series. Truex sits fourth in the point standings with a spot reserved in the playoffs after Wednesday night’s victory.

One of the concerns for the No. 19 team, despite the quick turn-around, is the heat on Sunday in Florida.

“I mean, it’s definitely going to be a hot one, for sure. I think you kind of forget about Martinsville and you look back at Atlanta mostly I would say just because those tracks are pretty similar,” Truex said. “I think we’ll use a similar approach to Miami that we did there.”

Kevin Harvick will be another driver to watch on Sunday at Homestead. Harvick has 19 career starts and has only finished out of the top ten twice. He has one win, 11 top fives, 17 top tens, with a series best driver rating of 108.8. Harvick comes into the race as the points leader and already has two wins in 11 starts in the 2020 season.

The last winner at Homestead in the 2019 season finale, Kyle Busch, is having an off year for him. In 11 races he only has six top fives. Homestead may be coming at an opportune time for the No. 18 team. He has two wins, five top fives, eight top tens and a driver rating of 102.3. As we say every week the 18 team can win at any track, at any time.

All the racing action can be seen right here on Fox 4 at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.