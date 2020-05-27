NASCAR Cup Series drivers get back to work tonight in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC – After working overtime on Sunday night in Charlotte the cup series drivers get back to work tonight at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Alsco 500(k).

William Byron will be on the pole and his teammate Alex Bowman will join him on the front row to lead the field to the green flag. The starting lineup for the race was set based on the finishing order of Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, with the top 20 finishers being inverted and the remainder the field starting where they finished on Sunday.

Chase Elliott will be looking for a win at Charlotte tonight. Elliott has had two straight heart-breaking finishes, last Wednesday at Darlington when he was spun out by Kyle Busch in the closing laps and Sunday night in Charlotte when Elliott gave up the lead when he went to pit road for tires and ended up finishing second. Elliott has three top five’s, and four top tens and a driver rating of 89.5 at Charlotte.

Jimmie Johnson, whose second-place finish was erased on Sunday night, will be a strong contender for the win. Johnson’s car failed post-race inspection and was disqualified from the race. Johnson has had very strong runs since racing resumed, but bad luck has taken them out of strong finishes. Johnson is the all-time leader with eight wins at Charlotte. He also has 16 top five’s, 22 top ten’s and four pole positions at Charlotte, a track that he has dominated for most of his career.

Kyle Busch may be another driver to watch tonight in Charlotte. After finishing fourth on Sunday night in the Coca-Cola 600, he picked up a second-place finish Tuesday night in the truck series race. Busch does have one win, 14 top five’s and 19 top tens at Charlotte. All the racing action gets underway at 7 p.m. tonight from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

