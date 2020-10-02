NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend in Talladega

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – JUNE 22: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Sylvania Ford, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama.

Talladega, Ala. – Well we have reached the mid-point of the playoffs in the cup series and there are 12 drivers left to battle for the championship.

Kurt Busch is the only one of the 12 drivers who has clinched a position into the round of eight with his win at Las Vegas last weekend.

There are drivers who can lockdown positions this weekend in the next round of playoffs, but there are a lot of factors.

Here are the drivers that can clinch a spot through their point standings if there is a new winner and they are 56 points above the sixth winless driver in the standings.

Kevin Harvick would clinch with 52 points

Denny Hamlin would clinch with 54 points

Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., and Joey Logano can only clinch with help.

If there is a repeat winner, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the 7th winless driver in the standings.

Kevin Harvick would clinch with 48 points

Denny Hamlin would clinch with 51 points

Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex, Jr., Joey Logano and Chase Elliott clinch only with help

Alex Bowman could only clinch with help and cannot clinch if Joey Logano or Chase Elliott win

The best way to clinch your spot is with a win on Sunday in Talladega and here are the drivers that can clinch based on their win.

Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex, Jr., Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola, and Austin Dillon

As with every race in Talladega the winner could be any driver left in the race. The big one, could alter who survives to the end. It could be a playoff driver, a non-playoff driver, a rookie, or a veteran.

One thing for sure is that there is not really anything sure at Talladega. All the racing action gets underway Sunday at 1:00 p.m.