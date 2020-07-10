NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Kentucky for race number 17

SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 13: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #41 Haas Automation Ford, takes the checkered flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway on July 13, 2019 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

SPARTA, Ky. – Of all the oddities in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series one of them has to be that Kyle Busch is still winless after 16 races this season.

That aberration could be corrected this weekend at Kentucky Speedway. Even though teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex have picked up six wins this season, the 18 team just has not put together a complete race for the win. Kyle Busch has been okay this season, just not up to the Kyle Busch standards. In the 16 races this season he has seven top five’s, nine top ten’s and is sitting 10th in the point standings. He starts on the pole on Sunday.

Another driver who would love to break a winless streak is Jimmie Johnson. Johnson will be back at the track after missing his first career Cup Series race due to a positive COVID-19 test last week. He was cleared to race earlier this week by NASCAR and his doctor.

Johnson’s winless streak reaches all the way back to the first Dover race of 2017 and has reached 113 races. Johnson, who is in his last season, would love to get a victory before he calls it a career. He currently is 15th in the point standings with two top five’s and six top tens.

If you are looking for a favorite this weekend at Kentucky, look no further than Brad Keselowski. He leads all driver with three wins at the speedway. In the nine races there, he has four top five’s and six top tens with a driver rating of 105.8.

