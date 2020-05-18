NASCAR makes its return and Kevin Harvick gets his 50th victory

DARLINGTON, SC – It was a warm Sunday afternoon and there was the rumble of engines, cars were on the track, and the grandstand was empty. Not quite normal, but we had racing.

The day started with a bundle of new procedures from health screenings to multiple temperature checks, but we had racing. No drivers meeting, no driver introductions, no roar of the crowd after the national anthem, but we had racing.

No one really had any idea what we were going to see, competition-wise, without any practice or qualifying, but we had racing.

The green flag dropped and the field was led into turn one by Brad Keselowski and before they could put the first lap in the books, Ricky Stenhouse in the No. 47 Chevrolet, was into the fence and we were under yellow.

With the first caution out of the way things settled down and we had some great racing and Kevin Harvick was able to hold off a hard charging Alex Bowman to pick up his 50th career NASCAR Cup Series win.

“I want to thank everybody from NASCAR and all the teams for letting us do what we do. I didn’t think it was gonna be that much different and then we won the race and it is dead silent out here,” Harvick said. “We miss the fans.”

Bowman finished second, Kurt Busch was third, Chase Elliott fourth and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Harvick is the points leader after the Real Heroes 400. Bowman is in second, Joey Logano is third, Elliott fourth and Keselowski is fifth.

It is going to be a busy week for the cup series. They are right back at Darlington on Wednesday evening for the Toyota 500(k).

Open for business

No. 18 ready for raching

A real hero

A real hero

A real hero

Time to go racing

Green, green, green

Matt Kenseth is back

Darlington traffic

Kevin Harvick gets his 50th career victory