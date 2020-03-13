NASCAR postpones the Atlanta and Homestead races
DAYTONA BEACH, FL. — NASCAR announced on Friday that they have postponed the race this weekend in Atlanta and the race next weekend in Homestead.
“NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend & Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety & well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport.”
NASCAR is not alone in making the decision to postpone or cancel events due to concerns over coronavirus-19. Earlier in the week the NCAA canceled their men’s and women’s championship tournaments, Major League Baseball has suspended spring training and delayed the start of their season. The NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons until further notice along with Major League Soccer.
Details on when these races will be rescheduled will be released at a later date.