KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Worlds collide for sports fans and perhaps bettors this weekend in Kansas.

It’s of course the start of the NFL season with the Chiefs kicking off against the Arizona Cardinals and the first legal bets on Chiefs games. But it’s also race weekend at Kansas Speedway.

With three races still to go after last night’s Truck Series Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway is hoping they’ll also see a boost from out of state NASCAR fans.

“We prepared for this just like the launch was smooth last week on the first the team has really made sure we are prepared. I anticipate we are going to be able to handle the volumes and provide a great experience,” Lydia Garvey, Hollywood Casino General Manager, said.

NASCAR fans across the country will soon realize Kansas has sports betting if they don’t know already. Sunday’s Cup race is called the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook. The race begins at 2p.m. Fans hoping to place NFL bets before the race are encouraged to get there early. Transportation between the venues will begin at 11:30 a.m.

With less than a lap left in Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek passed Carson Hocevar and spoiled one of the unlikeliest long-shot gambles in the long history of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Hocevar lost the lead when he ran out of gas on the final lap.

Saturday action includes both ARCA Menards series and the NASCAR Xfinity races.

