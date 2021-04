ARCA driver Derrick Lancaster taken to hospital with burns after crash at Talladega

Ty Gibbs (18) leads the pack to start the General Tire 200 ARCA Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

TALLADEGA, Ala. — ARCA driver Derrick Lancaster was taken to a hospital after a major crash when his car caught fire Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR said the 48-year-old Lancaster was taken to an unspecified hospital for further evaluation but didn’t release details on his injuries. His car caught fire after hitting the wall following contact from Drew Dollar with five laps to go.

Lancaster’s wife posted an update on social media Saturday evening saying he is on a ventilator as they check for lung damage. He has second and third-degree burns on his arm, neck and face.

Lancaster, from Christiansburg, Virginia, lay on the ground after exiting his car while being checked out by NASCAR’s safety workers. He walked with support to a stretcher.

Eighteen-year-old Corey Heim won the race, joining David Keith (2000) as the only driver to win the ARCA Series race at Talladega after winning the series opener at Daytona.