KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The ARCA Menard Series, CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend for the first time this season.

One of the many drivers climbing the NASCAR ladder will be ARCA Menard Series driver Toni Breidinger, who will be making CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut in the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the TRICON Garage team.

The 23-year-old will be breaking ground as the first Arab American woman to compete in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Last September, Breidinger was featured in Victoria’s Secret’s 2022 Fall Collection Campaign, and this season the company is sponsoring her at Kansas Speedway.

Breidinger has nine top-10 finishes in 35 career ARCA Menards Series career starts.

The San Francisco Bay area native will run double-duty this weekend, competing in the ARCA Menard Series before her Truck Series debut later that evening.

Saturday’s ARCA Menard Series race at Kansas Speedway is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CT with the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race set to begin at 7 p.m. CT.

Current Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan is another female driver that also made her debut at Kansas Speedway back in 2020, starting 34th and finishing in 16th place.