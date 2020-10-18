Bowyer places Chiefs sticker on car in support of team before final race at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 18: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 DEKALB Ford, places a Kansas City Chiefs sticker on his car prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Emporia, Kansas native Clint Bowyer added something special to his race car before his final race at the Kansas Speedway Sunday.

Just before the race he tweeted saying “Hey @Chiefs@PatrickMahomes@tkelce. Made a last minute adjustment to the roof of my car. Let’s GOOOOOOO!!!!!!” showing a Kansas City Chiefs sticker above the driver’s side window.

Bowyer, has always shown his Kansas City pride and support for the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and Kansas Jayhawks.

He announced earlier this year that he would be stepping away from the driver’s seat next season and would be working in the broadcast booth alongside Jeff Gordon and Mike Joy for Fox Sports.

Bowyer’s team Stewart-Haas Racing tweeted on Friday “The year kicked off with a bang for longtime Kansas City Chiefs fan Clint Bowyer. Think some of that Super Bowl winning luck will rub off on him for Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway? Here’s hoping!”

In his 17-year career he has raced at the Kansas Speedway 32 times, including 24 NASCAR Cup Series races, six Xfinity Series races and two Gander Truck Series races that included one victory.

The Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills Monday night at 4 p.m. on FOX4.

Kansas City here we come! 🎵 The year kicked off with a bang for longtime Kansas City @Chiefs fan, @ClintBowyer. Think some of that #SuperBowl-winning luck will rub off on him for Sunday's race at @KansasSpeedway? Here's hoping! 🏈#NASCAR // #GoClintGo pic.twitter.com/cNbFZ3svlT — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) October 16, 2020