AUSTIN, Texas — The first five races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series have been action packed and now the series is returning to the Circuit of The Americas for the first of six road courses on the schedule.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott may be leading the point standings right now, but the 26-year-old is still looking for his first win of the season. His team mates Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and William Byron all have a win this season.

Though winless this season, Elliott and the No. 9 team have been impressive. In five races, Elliott has collected three top-10 finishes and currently holds a seven-point lead over Team Penske’s Joey Logano in second in the standings. Elliott is not only the defending winner of this weekend’s race, he also leads the series among active drivers in road course wins with seven.

Just outside of Austin, Texas construction began in 2010 on what is now known as the Circuit of The Americas. The 20-turn, 3.41-mile, multi-elevational counterclockwise circuit takes advantage of the naturally rolling landscape, including a 133-foot hill at Turn 1.

The first NASCAR Cup Series race held at the Circuit of The Americas was last season on May 23, 2021 but the event was shortened 14 laps from the scheduled distance due to weather. The inaugural Cup event at the track saw 10 different leaders and 11 lead changes. Elliott took the checkered flag by passing teammate Bowman with just five laps before the race was called.

Byron’s victory at Atlanta last weekend made Hendrick Motorsports just the second team in series history to win with three different drivers in the first five races of a NASCAR Cup Series season.

Last season, Elliott and Larson finished first or second together in three of the seven road course races and the duo led the series in top-five finishes on road courses with five each.

Coverage for Sunday’s race at Circuit of The Americas begins at 2 p.m. CT on FOX4.