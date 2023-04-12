KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott is returning to racing after being out for over a month due to a leg injury caused by a snowboarding incident in Colorado.

Hendrick Motorsports made the announcement Wednesday, saying Elliott, 27, would return to the No. 9 Chevrolet for Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway, the same track Elliott made his Cup Series debut in 2015.

Elliott suffered a fractured tibia while snowboarding on March 3 and underwent successful surgery the same day, according to the team. He then returned home to Dawsonville, Georgia to continue physical therapy.

The team said Elliott was medically cleared Tuesday and tested Wednesday morning in a driving simulator before a final decision was made to return to Martinsville.

Josh Berry filled in for Elliott in five of the last six Cup Series races with a best finish of second, at Richmond Raceway. Jordan Taylor drove the No. 9 car at Circuit of The Americas, starting fourth and finishing 24th in his Cup debut.

Hendrick Motorsports said it has received a waiver from NASCAR to allow Elliott to be eligible for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.