KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NASCAR’s most popular driver and the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion will miss this Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports made the announcement Friday evening that Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro, will not be competing in this weekend’s race due to a leg injury.

The team said Elliott suffered suffered the injury to his left leg Friday while snowboarding in Colorado. He is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday evening.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry will fill in for Elliott in Sunday’s event at Las Vegas, according to Hendrick Motorsports.

“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “He’s spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support, and we’ll provide any resources he needs.

Hendrick said they hope to share another update later this weekend.