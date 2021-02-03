Chip Ganassi Racing is looking forward to getting the 2021 season started at Daytona

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 16: Kurt Busch sits in the NASCAR Next Gen car during the NASCAR Cup Series test at Charlotte Motor Speedway on November 16, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CONCORD, N.C. — After a rough season in 2020, having to replace Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing is coming back in 2021 with veteran and former NASCAR Cup Champion Kurt Busch and newcomer Ross Chastain.

Kurt Busch is starting his third year with the team and looks to build on a 10th place finish in the points in 2020. Busch brought new life to CGR when he replaced Jamie McMurray in 2019 and is showing that the No. 1 team will be a consistent top 10 team and challenge for wins.

Over his career Busch has shown he can be a winner. He was the cup champion in 2004 and has 32 career wins, 150 career top 5’s and 317 top ten finishes. With the recent retirement of veteran drivers Busch finds himself in an élite group of veterans still making an impact in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Look for Busch among the top drivers for 2021, and a contender for the championship this season.

Joining Busch this year at CGR is Ross Chastain. Chastain takes over the seat of the No. 42 after Matt Kenseth wrapped up his fill in role in 2020. Chastain is no rookie in the Cup series. He has 79 career starts, with one top 10 finish. The bulk of his success has come in the Xfinity Series where he has 191 starts, two wins, 21 top 5’s and 47 top 10s. He also has three career wins in the truck series.

Chastain will bring some stability to the No. 42 team and CGR will give Chastain some of the best equipment of his cup career.