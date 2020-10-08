Clint Bowyer announces retirement from racing to join Fox Sports

DOVER, DE – OCTOBER 06: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Haas VF1/Rush Truck Centers Ford, stands in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway on October 6, 2018 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Emporia, Kansas native Clint Bowyer announced Thursday that he will be moving from the driver’s seat in NASCAR to the Fox Sports booth.

Bowyer posted a letter on Twitter saying “just like my driving career, I will be part of a great team and organization with great teammates. To say I’m excited would be an understatement.

Bowyer has been racing for NASCAR for 16 years, racing for Richard Childress, Michael Waltrip and currently Stewart-Haas.

Many in the metro can recall watching Bowyer race at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.

His best career finish came in 2012 when he finished second in the final standings.

Stewart-Haas Racing has not yet announced who will be taking over the No. 14 car for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.