Clint Bowyer catches first Mahomes pass post turf toe surgery, gets knocked down by Eric Stonestreet

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Some fun before the beginning of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway Sunday.

Kansas native Clint Bowyer, a former NASCAR Cup Series driver, now commentator for FOX Sports, successfully caught a football pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It was Mahomes’ first successful pass post his turf toe surgery.

Not long after Bowyer caught the ball he was thrown down by Kansas City native and actor Eric Stonestreet.

The play was called by announcer Joe Buck.

“Good news for Chiefs fans, Mahomes looks to be in midseason form,” Buck said.

Bowyer also got to coach Mahomes through and iRace event against Kyle Busch with Eric Stonestreet as his spotter.

“First take, Bowyer said with excitement. “Can you imagine being able to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes!”

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android