LINCOLN, Ala. — An Earnhardt will once again be in the No. 3 car for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Super Speedway next weekend.

Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of the late NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt will be driving his grandfather’s No. 3 Chevrolet with Richard Childress Racing next Saturday at Talladega.

A fourth-generation driver, Jeffrey Earnhardt fell into the world of racing at a young age.

His NASCAR national series career began in 2009 when he ran in two races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen and Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Since then, he has competed across all three NASCAR national series posting 76 starts in the Cup Series, 135 starts in the Xfinity Series and 10 starts in the Camping World Truck Series.

“What a dream come true,” Earnhardt said. “The chance to be behind the wheel of the No. 3 car for RCR, that my pawpaw made famous, has long been a dream of mine and now it’s finally happening. I can’t thank Forever Lawn enough for making my dreams come to reality and for being such a big part of my career. I also want to thank Mr. Childress for making this possible. The No. 3 car is cherished by a lot of people, and I know how much it means to him. To give me this opportunity is something I’ll never forget.”

In Dale Earnhardt’s 27 years in the NASCAR Cup Series, he started 676 races posting 76 wins, 281 top fives, 428 top 10s and won the Cup Series championship seven times (a record he holds with Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson). In the Xfinity Series, he posted 136 starts, 21 wins, 65 top fives and 75 top 10s.

You can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series race next Saturday, April 23, at 3 p.m. CT on FOX4.