Elimination’s on the menu at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of America 400, and they’ll compete on the road course, the Roval.

This weekend is also an elimination weekend for the playoffs, and after the race, four drivers will be eliminated from the championship battle.

Two drivers, Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin, have already clinched their position in the round of eight with wins and that leaves six spots to fill this weekend.

There are several scenarios where drivers can clinch one of those six positions, so we will look at those and see just who might be competing in the next round.

If there is a new winner, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the sixth winless driver in the standings.

Kevin Harvick needs 8 points.

Chase Elliott needs 32 points.

Brad Keselowski needs 35 points.

Martin Truex, Jr. needs 44 points.

Alex Bowman needs 54 points.

Joey Logano needs 55 points.

Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola can only clinch with help.

If there is a repeat winner, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 7th winless driver in the standings.

They would also clinch if there was a new winner among Harvick, Keselowski, Truex, Jr., Elliott, Bowman or Logano and being ahead of the sixth winless driver in the standings.

Harvick would clinch regardless of finish.

Elliott would clinch with 12 points.

Keselowski would clinch with 15 points.

Truex, Jr. would clinch with 24 points.

Bowman would clinch with 34 points.

Logano would clinch with 35 points.

Kyle Busch, Dillon, Bowyer and Almirola basically need a win or help from other drivers to continue their fight for the championship in 2020.