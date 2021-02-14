Fans to give lap ‘3’ salute to honor Dale Earnhardt

15 Feb 1997: NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt racing for team GM Goodwrench Chevrolet during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport

DAYTONA, Fla. — The life and legacy of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Dale Earnhardt Sr. will be honored Sunday in the 63rd running of the Daytona 500.

On lap “3” of the Great American Race, race fans will stand and salute Earnhardt with “3” fingers in the air.

This week marks 20 years since the sport lost one of its great drivers. Earnhardt was killed in a last lap crash during the 2001 Daytona 500.

The “3” finger salute was seen at every race following Earnhardt’s death during the 2001 season.

A video tribute will be seen on Daytona’s large video screens, culminating with a photo of Earnhardt in Victory Lane.

Alex Bowman will start off the race after winning the pole and taking over the No.48 from Jimmie Johnson as Denny Hamlin is looking to make it three-straight Daytona 500 wins.

You can watch the Daytona 500 at 1:30 p.m. on FOX4.