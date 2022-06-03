ST. LOUIS — For the first time, the NASCAR Cup Series is heading to World Wide Technology Raceway just outside St. Louis, Illinois.

The racetrack, located in Madison, Illinois, was originally built as a road course in 1985 and was known as St. Louis International Raceway Park.

The road course was demolished in 1996 to make way for the 1.25-mile paved oval and accompanying drag strip that are still there today.

Though this will be the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event, the racetrack has hosted 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series races and 21 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races.

This is also the first time the NASCAR Cup Series is returning to the state of Illinois after taking Chicagoland Speedway off the schedule after the 2019 season.

Denny Hamlin, who won the Coca-Cola 600 last weekend has made two Xfinity Series starts at World Wide Technology Raceway, posting a pole in 2006 and one top five finish.

With this being the only new track on the schedule this season, there’s a unique possibility for one of the drivers that has yet to win this season to add his name to winners list.

The 300 mile race begins Sunday, June 5, at 2:30 p.m.