LOS ANGELES — For the first time in history, NASCAR will have a live DJ perform during the caution breaks of a race.

NASCAR announced Thursday that world-renown trendsetter DJ Skee will perform as fans wait for the racing action to resume from a caution to entertain and energize them during the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 6.

“We’ve said from the beginning that the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is a first-of-its-kind event, and having DJ Skee spinning during the caution breaks adds to the fresh, unique nature of this event,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president for strategy and innovation. “DJ Skee is a world-class talent who is going to create a fun and entertaining experience for everyone as our drivers prepare to take the green flag once more.”

As a DJ, Skee is best known for introducing the world to artists including Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Travis Scott, and more on his TV and radio platforms.

“I like the fun way that NASCAR is approaching this race, and it’s an honor to be part of that fun,” Skee said. “I know we’re going to have a lot of it together and create lasting memories on this historic day for NASCAR.”

NASCAR also announced earlier this month that Ice Cube will be performing during the race break of the Clash and will be shown live on FOX4.

More celebrity participation in the Busch Light Clash are expected to be announced in the upcoming days.

You can watch the Busch Light Clash beginning at 2 p.m. CT, Feb. 6, on FOX4.