Get tuned up for the return of live NASCAR racing with the final iRacing event of the season

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. – It is almost a fitting end to the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series to end at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The cup series held its last event at the historic speedway on September 29, 1996, the Tyson Holly Farms 400 and Jeff Gordon was your winner. Except for a brief period of races in 2010, the track has remained closed and fallen into disrepair.

Enter the phenomenon of iRacing. In December 2019 Dale Earnhardt, Jr. urged iRacing EVP, Steve Myers and SMI President Marcus Smith to help save the memory of the track.

Dale Jr. undertook the task, along with others, of preparing the track so iRacing could begin the collecting data for future virtual use. Fast forward to May 2020, and the digital recreation of the track is ready for action.

Among those that helped Earnhardt clean the speedway were Speedway Motorsports Inc. president Marcus Smith, iRacing executive vice president and executive producer Steve Myers, NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Myatt Snider, NBC Sports’ Rick Allen and Marty Snider, William Byron’s spotter Tab Boyd, and Austin Dillon’s spotter Andy Houston.

The iRacing series has helped fill the void for race fans while they wait out the effects of the coronavirus. Well, that wait is just about over, and we will return to live action racing in nine days, three hours and 22 minutes… but who is counting?

The first live race will happen at Darlington Speedway for the Darlington 400 on Sunday May 17.

Until then, stretch out those racing muscles and work yourself back into racing shape with the last virtual race of the season this weekend. The racing begins at 2:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday. The race will feature 28 drivers, 160 laps of virtual action at North Wilkesboro Speedway.