CHARLOTTE N.C. — There are three major pillars within the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, some even refer to them as the “Crown Jewel events” of the series – the Daytona 500, the Southern 500 and Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

All are extremely difficult to win by themselves, but even more so, is conquering all three.

In NASCAR Cup Series history only 11 drivers have won all three major events, and with a win this weekend, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin could be the 12th.

Former Cup Series driver Jeff Gordon leads the series in ‘Crown Jewel’ wins with a combined 12 victories across the three events, including three Daytona 500 wins.

Kevin Harvick is the only active driver to already accomplish the feat with five combined victories across the three historic events.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is one of the most historic venues on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Charlotte Motor Speedway has hosted 123 NASCAR Cup Series races all-time – the fourth most in series history behind Daytona, Martinsville and Richmond.

Hamlin is one of 11 active drivers that have already won at least one of the three events and leads all active drivers in combined wins of the races with six victories which include three Daytona 500s and three Southern 500s.

Hamlin has made 30 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway posting two poles, 10 top fives and 19 top 10s, including three runner-up finishes.

Coverage for Sunday’s 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will take place beginning at 4 p.m. CT on FOX4.