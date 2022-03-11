PHOENIX — The first three races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season have produced three different race winners in as many races with Austin Cindric’s Daytona 500 win, Kyle Larson’s win at Fontana and Alex Bowman’s win last Sunday at Las Vegas as well as three different pole winners.

Phoenix Raceway has hosted 51 NASCAR Cup Series races prior to this weekend producing 26 different pole winners and 27 different race winners.

Ryan Newman and Kyle Busch lead the series in poles at Phoenix with four each.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick returns to Phoenix Raceway as the series leader in wins at the track with nine victories.

Now, the 46-year-old veteran and 2014 Cup Series Champion has the opportunity to become just the sixth driver all-time to win 10 or more races at a single track in the NASCAR Cup Series with a win this weekend.

Harvick has not won in the NASCAR Cup Series since September 19, 2020 at Bristol Motor Speedway, a total of 46 races ago. Harvick has made 38 career starts at Phoenix posting two poles, nine wins, 18 top fives and 27 top 10s. His average finish at the track is 8.8. He finished sixth in the Phoenix Spring race last season.

With their NASCAR Cup Series leading 282nd victory and second consecutive win of the 2022 season, Hendrick Motorsports has quickly put the competition in the garage on notice.

In a door-to-door overtime contest Alex Bowman out drove Kyle Larson in the final laps and claimed his first win of the season and seventh of his career.

Since the start of the 2021 season to now, Hendrick Motorsports has won 19 races – double that of the next highest organization during the same time frame, Joe Gibs Racing, with nine wins.

Defending Cup Series Champion, Larson, has returned to the top of the series driver standings following his win at Auto Club Speedway and runner-up finish last weekend at Las Vegas. Chase Elliott ranks seventh in the standings, followed by Bowman in eighth and William Byron is 21st.

Coverage for Sunday’s race 312 mile race at Phoenix Raceway will begin at 2 p.m. CT on FOX4. Don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour on Sunday for Daylight Saving Time.