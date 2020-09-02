Jimmie Johnson’s hope for an eighth title ended on Saturday in Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The quest for a record setting eighth championship in the NASCAR Cup Series ended on Saturday night with a 17th place finish for Jimmie Johnson and the No. 48 team.

Early in the race things looked good for Johnson and the No. 48 crew. Johnson had the car in the top ten and finished the first and second stages in fifth position.

“Yeah, we had a really good car,” Johnson said. “The last couple of months, we’ve been really getting our act together and running well.”

The good run ended with only four laps to go when Johnson got caught up in an 11 car crash the relegated him to the 17th place finish and to missing the playoffs by just six points.

“Definitely disappointed to not be in the Playoffs – that was the number one goal to start the year.” Johnson said. “But when I look back at the disqualification at Charlotte and then missing the Brickyard 400 due to my COVID-19 positive test and only miss it by six points – we did all we could this year.”

Even though Johnson cannot run for a championship there is still a little business to take care of, the losing streak. Johnson has not been to victory lane since June of 2017.

“There’s 10 races left, 10 trophies to go chase and we’ll have we’ll have to focus our efforts there.” Johnson said. Johnson’s next chance to get to victory lane comes on Sunday night in Darlington, a place where he has three career wins.