Kansas Speedway adds second NASCAR truck series race for 2022

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR announced Wednesday that the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will visit Kansas Speedway twice next season, creating a quadruple-header weekend of racing action Sept. 9 through Sept. 11, 2022.

The trucks and the ARCA Menards Series will first visit Kansas on Saturday, May 14, one day before the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 15.

Their second visit on Friday, Sept. 9, will be the final race of the opening round of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, eliminating four drivers from championship contention.

That high-stakes race will also set the table for the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Kansas Lottery 300 and ARCA Menards Series races on Saturday, Sept. 10 and the NASCAR Cup Series’ Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, Sept. 11.

“Our 2022 season is shaping up to be the best one ever,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series consistently produces exciting racing for our fans and adding a playoff race to next season’s schedule will only add more excitement for them to enjoy.”

There’s still an exciting weekend of racing remaining at Kansas Speedway this season.

On Saturday, Oct. 23, with the Kansas Lottery 300 – race two of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 8 followed by the ARCA Menards Series championship that will be decided as up-and-coming stars Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim battle for title in the Reese’s 150.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, the penultimate race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 will be contested in the Hollywood Casino 400.