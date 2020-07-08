Kansas Speedway says July NASCAR Cup race will be without fans

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The rescheduled July NASCAR Cup Series race at the Kansas Speedway will be ran without fans in attendance, the speedway announced Wednesday.

Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren said that over the past month they have worked closely with public health officials, medical experts as well as state and federal officials to determine if they could run the rescheduled July NASCAR weekend with fans in attendance.

“After careful and extensive consideration for the health and safety of our fans and the local community, we determined that the most prudent course of action would be to host the races without fans,” Warren said in a statement. “While it was a difficult decision, the well-being of everyone who comes to our venue is paramount. We appreciate the patience and support from our fans, and look forward to our Fall NASCAR weekend, October 16-18.”

As of Wednesday, Wyandotte County has reported 2,688 positive COVID-19 cases with 85 deaths and 691 people who have recovered, according to the Wyandotte County Health Department.

The schedule for Kansas Speedway’s July NASCAR weekend will consist of the following:

Thursday, July 23: NASCAR Cup Series Kansas 400 (400 miles) 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 24 : NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Kansas 200 (200 miles) 6:00 p.m.

Friday, July 24 : ARCA Menards Series Kansas 150 (150 miles) 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 25: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Kansas 200 (200 miles) 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25: NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas 250 (250 miles) 4:00 p.m.