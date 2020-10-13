Kansas Speedway says ticket capacity reached for Sunday Cup Series race

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – JULY 25: Ryan Sieg, driver of the #39 CMRRoofing.com Chevrolet, Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 XPEL Ford, and Ross Chastain, driver of the #10 Dyna-Gro Seed Chevrolet, restart during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 250 at Kansas Speedway on July 25, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Speedway announced Tuesday that all available grandstand seats have been sold out for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, October 18.

The race, which caps a weekend that consists of four races over the course of three days, is the first in the Round of 8 in the Cups Series Playoffs. It will be the first opportunity for a driver to earn his way into the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway on November 8.

The Cup Series race, The Hollywood Casino 400 starts at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren said they are certainly excited that fans are eagerly anticipating being at the track to enjoy the intensity that playoff racing offers.

“Hosting them comes with a tremendous amount of responsibility and our staff is working diligently to provide all of our guests with a great experience,” Warren said.

The limited number of fans permitted for the Hollywood Casino 400 is in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All guests will be screened before entering the facility and must maintain six-feet of social distancing throughout the event.

Guests 3 years of age and older will be required to wear face coverings at all times. In addition, tailgating and coolers will not be permitted (clear bags up to 18″x18″x14″ in size will be allowed).

Guests with grandstand seats will be assigned a designated entry time and gate for entering.