Kansas Speedway to host pair of ARCA Menards Series Race in 2021, including championship

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Speedway announced Tuesday it will host two ARCA Menards Series events in 2021.

The first event will take place on Saturday, May 1 and either Saturday, Oct. 23 or Sunday, Oct. 24.

The October race will be the championship event, which was claimed by Munford, Alabama native Bret Holmes this year.

The two events will be the front end of doubleheaders on their respective days. The May 1 event will be held prior to the running of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, while the championship race will precede either the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday, October 23 or the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, October 24.

Kansas Speedway has hosted an ARCA Menards Series race each year since the track opened in 2001.

In 2020, it held a pair of races in the series as part of a revised schedule.

Holmes won the Dawn 150 on July 24, 2020, while Corey Heim took the checkered flag in the Speediatrics 150 on October 16.

Holmes finished second in the October race, clinching the 2020 championship.

Start times and television networks for all series will be also announced at a later date.