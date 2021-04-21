KCK native Jennifer Jo Cobb not approved by NASCAR to race Sunday in Cup Series race at Talladega

AVONDALE, AZ – NOVEMBER 10: Jennifer Jo Cobb, driver of the #10 Driven2Honor.org/ThinkRealty.com Chevrolet, stands by her truck during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix International Raceway on November 10, 2017 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. Kan. — Last week it was announced that Jennifer Jo Cobb, a Kansas City, Kansas native, was set to make her NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway with Rick Ware Racing.

However on Monday, Rick Ware Racing announced that it had been informed by the sanctioning body tat Cobb is not approved to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series event at Talladega Speedway this coming weekend.

“This is an unfortunate situation, but as a team we support NASCAR’s decision to uphold the sanctioning bodies rules and regulations,” the team said in a statement.

Cobb was supposed to drive the the No. 15 Arrowhead Brass Chevrolet.

Cobb has vast experience in the top-tier series of NASCAR with 216 races in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and 31 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts.

According to NBC Sports, Section 3.11.1.1.b of the Cup Rule Book states that drivers must outline their previous racing experience to the NASCAR Resume Committee, which will determine if the driver is approved for competition.

The rule also states: “Any previously approved driver who has not competed for at least one year must resubmit the Driver Information and Record application.”

Because Cobb had not competed in Cup, she had to submit for approval for that series.

Cobb’s limited Xfinity starts in recent years and her performance raised issues even though she has made 217 Camping World Truck Series starts, including nine starts at Talladega. Cobb’s best finish in a Truck at Talladega was 11th in 2018. She has been with underfunded teams in her career. Her incident with Norm Benning this past weekend during the Truck race at Richmond Raceway had no bearing on this decision.

https://twitter.com/RickWareRacing/status/1384268635384926211/photo/1

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android