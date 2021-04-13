KCK native Jennifer Jo Cobb to make NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway

AVONDALE, AZ – NOVEMBER 10: Jennifer Jo Cobb, driver of the #10 Driven2Honor.org/ThinkRealty.com Chevrolet, stands by her truck during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix International Raceway on November 10, 2017 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Jennifer Jo Cobb, a Kansas City, Kansas native, is set to make her NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway with Rick Ware Racing.

Cobb will drive the No.15 Arrowhead Brass Chevrolet. This will also be Arrowhead Brass’ debut into NASCAR racing.

Fastener Supply, a longtime supporter of Cobb, will likewise ride along with Jennifer as an associate sponsor at Talladega.

Cobb has vast experience in the top-tier series of NASCAR with 216 races in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and 31 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts.

She will now add the NASCAR Cup Series to that list. Last fall she shattered two records in one weekend by capturing a land speed record in a Cup car clocking in at over 223 mph on Friday afternoon and then making her way to the Talladega Superspeedway where she led 16-laps in the Truck series race, becoming the female with the most laps led on an oval in any of NASCAR’s top series.

“I am grateful to have a new sponsor like Arrowhead Brass join in my excitement of having Jennifer Jo Cobb drive for RWR at Talladega Superspeedway,” said team owner Rick Ware. “Being a female in a male dominated sport is not an easy task, especially for as long as Jennifer has been competing in NASCAR. I hope that she has a successful first NASCAR Cup Series debut and look forward to Arrowhead Brass making their NASCAR Sponsorship debut at Talladega as the primary sponsor on Jennifer’s car.”

“I am so thankful for this opportunity with RWR, and greatly appreciate Arrowhead Brass for coming on board to help make this happen. It’s also exciting to have my longtime sponsor at Fastener Supply to extend their support as well.” Cobb said.

The Geico 500 at Talladega Motor Speedway is scheduled for 2:00 p.m Sunday on FOX4.