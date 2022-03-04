LAS VEGAS — It didn’t take long for defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson to be back in victory lane in just the second race of the 2022 season at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Now, the 29-year-old hopes to capitalize on last Sunday’s victory and win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

The defending winner of this weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was already thinking about the future in his post-race front stretch interview at Auto Club Speedway.

“Definitely wild but cool to get a win here in California, and hopefully we get on a little streak,” Larson said.

Larson’s win has him joining Daytona 500 victor Austin Cindric as the first two drivers to lock themselves into the playoffs this season.

Win streaks were a big part of Larson’s 10-win season last year that led to his first series title. He became the fourth different driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win three or more consecutive races multiple times in a single season.

Team Penske’s Austin Cindric is well on his way to etching his name into the record books. With his win in “The Great American Race,” and his 12th place finish last weekend in Fontana, Cindric has become the first rookie in series history to hold the points standings lead for more than one race. Before now, seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson was the only rookie to hold the NASCAR Cup Series driver points standings lead during their rookie season but did so following just the Kansas Speedway race in 2002.

Las Vegas native Kyle Busch has historically had bad luck at his home track, outside of a long victory in 2009, despite running well nearly every time the series visits the track. Busch, however, has been strong at the track in recent races with the fifth highest average finish at Vegas since February 2019.

Former Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders running back Marcus Allen has been named Grand Marshal and will bring the roar of engines to life with the most famous words in motorsports.

Coverage for Sunday race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins at 2 p.m. CT on FOX4.