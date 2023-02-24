FONTANTA, Cali. — This Sunday will be the last NASCAR Cup Series race on the 2-mile configuration at Auto Club Speedway.

Planning continues for a proposed half-mile short track located on a portion of the speedway’s current property, but timing for commencement of that project remains uncertain, according to NASCAR.

The 2023 Pala Casino 400 will be the 33rd-time the Cup Series has competed at the paved 2-mile oval located in Fontana, California.

The first Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway took place on June 22, 1997 and was won by Jeff Gordon.

Among current active driver, Kyle Busch has the most wins at Auto Club Speedway with four. The latest one coming in 2019.

Coverage for Sunday’s Cup Series race, the Pala Casino 400, will begin at 1:30 p.m. CT on FOX4.