KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas Speedway announced this month that as a tribute to the nation’s military and first responders on a solemn day of remembrance, Lee Greenwood will sing “God Bless The USA” before the start of the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Kansas Speedway.

Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren said to have Greenwood perform such an iconic song at Kansas Speedway on such an important day is truly momentous.

“‘God Bless The USA’ always fills me with great pride and emotion, and it really has the power to bring people together. I’m looking forward to hearing it live,” he said.

Greenwood’s performance before Sunday’s race will be one of many events commemorating service members and first responders at Kansas Speedway throughout the weekend of Sept. 9-11.

The traveling VAU (Veterans and Athletes United) Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall will be on display in the fan zone along with a mahogany battlefield cross, sculpted by veteran artist Alicia Dietz. The 28-foot-wide by 6-foot-tall American flag wall is decorated with red, white and blue colored dog tags of service members who have fallen in the Global War on Terror since Sept. 11, 2001.

In addition to the fan zone memorial, the traditional pedal car trophies awarded to Kansas Speedway pole winners will resemble fire and police vehicles as a tribute to first responders. The awards are handed out to pole winners in all three NASCAR national series competing in Kansas City that weekend – the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, Sept. 9, with the Kansas Lottery 200, the final race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs’ Round of 10. It continues Saturday with a doubleheader featuring the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Kansas Lottery 300 and the ARCA Menards Series’ Kansas Lottery 150.

On Sunday, following a pre-race concert by country music star and U.S. Army veteran Craig Morgan and Greenwood’s performance, there will be a flyover from Whiteman Air Force Base ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race. It will be the second race of the Cup Series’ Round of 16.

