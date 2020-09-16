Limited number of fans will be allowed at October Kansas Speedway NASCAR Cup race

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – JULY 25: Ryan Sieg, driver of the #39 CMRRoofing.com Chevrolet, Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 XPEL Ford, and Ross Chastain, driver of the #10 Dyna-Gro Seed Chevrolet, restart during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 250 at Kansas Speedway on July 25, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Speedway announced Wednesday that they will be able to host a limited number of fans for the NASCAR Cup Series race on October 18.

Speedway officials said they have worked with public health officials over the past few months as well as medical experts and local and state officials to safely allow fans for the Hollywood Casino 400.

“At Kansas Speedway we have a tradition of fantastic Playoff racing, and what better treat for our fans than to have them witness that in person,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “I know the drivers feed off the excitement of having the fans on hand, and we are enthusiastic for the opportunity to welcome them back to the track, offering a safe, healthy environment for everyone.”

Fans who have already purchased tickets for the race will receive a new, socially distanced seating assignment as close as possible to their original seat.

For this event, the infield will only be open to competition-essential personnel, which means the speedway will not be able to host infield experiences for fans such as the driver’s meeting red carpet and FanWalk appearances.

Several race-day experiences will not be available, including: ARCA Menards Series tickets, NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 tickets, GEICO Reserved Infield Camping, GEICO Tent Camping, GEICO Richmond Camping, Pre-Race Passes & FanWalk Tickets, Ignition Garage Hospitality, Individual Suites, FanVision & Scanner Rentals, Interactive Displays and Fan Engagement Areas, Paid Parking, and Premium Tailgate Parking.

The speedway says the CDC-recommended 6’ social distancing will be mandated onsite and all guests (age 3 and up) will be required to bring and wear mandatory face coverings.

The first race at the Kansas Speedway that was supposed to be held the last weekend of May was postponed until July and fans were not allowed at the time due to the pandemic.

