KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joplin, Missouri native and former NASCAR Cup Series driver Jamie McMurray will join former driver and Emporia, Kansas native Clint Bowyer in the FOX broadcast booth along with longtime broadcaster Mike Joy to help call Sunday’s 600 mile race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The announcement was made earlier this week and will also be McMurray’s second time in the booth this season after calling the race at Kansas Speedway nearly two weeks ago.

McMurray joined the Fox Sports team as a NASCAR analyst after leaving full-time racing with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2018.

He teamed up with Spire Motorsports in 2021 to race in the Daytona 500.

The Missouri native has seven NASCAR Cup Series victories, including the 2010 Daytona 500.

Since Jeff Gordon left the broadcast booth last season to focus on his role at Hendrick Motorsports, FOX chose this season to have different people come in each week to help call the race with Bowyer and Joy.

Many have called for FOX to make McMurray the full-time third person in the booth with his years of experience as both a driver and analyst.

McMurray’s first NASCAR Cup Series win occurred at Charlotte Motor Speedway in October 2002.

Coverage for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 race will begin at 4 p.m. CT on FOX4.