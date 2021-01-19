Missouri native Jamie McMurray to race in 2021 Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 13: NASCAR driver Jamie McMurray speaks with the media during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Joplin, Missouri native Jamie McMurray announced Tuesday that he will be returning to the driver’s seat for this year’s Daytona 500.

McMurray will join Spire Motorsports for the Great American Race, driving the No. 77 Advent Health.

The last race McMurray competed in was the 2019 Daytona 500, also with Spire Motorsports.

McMurray joined the Fox Sports team as a NASCAR analyst after leaving full-time racing with Chip Ganassi Racing, a current partner with Spire Motorsports.

The Missouri native has seven NASCAR Cup Series victories, including the 2010 Daytona 500.

“I have enjoyed my time out of the car as an analyst covering NASCAR, but nothing can replace the felling of actually racing,” McMurray said in a news release Tuesday.

So excited to be in the Daytona 500 this year w @CGRTeams and @AdventHealth. pic.twitter.com/7tT8YDfcLv — Jamie McMurray (@jamiemcmurray) January 19, 2021