NASCAR Cup Series Bristol dirt race postponed due to weather, will race Monday

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The NASCAR Cup Series dirt race that was scheduled to take place Sunday afternoon has now been postponed due to weather. NASCAR reports the race will now take place at 3 p.m. CT and will air on FOX4.

It is the first dirt race for the Cup Series since 1970.

The 28-degree Bristol banking has now been reduced to 19 degrees after the dirt was applied.

NACAR made several procedural changes Saturday in a desperate bid to save the show.

Bristol also made a bold change this year by converting its facility into a dirt race as part of radical changes to the 2021 schedule. NASCAR needed a major shakeup and the dirt race joined an influx of road courses and new venues for the most adventurous schedule in sport history.

Bristol, which dubs itself “The Last Great Colosseum,” wanted in on the action. The track once boasted 55-consecutive sellouts and was one of the toughest tickets in sports. But its spring race has faced a sharp attendance decline as a constantly shifting race date presented annual weather concerns.

The decision infuriated Tony Stewart, who successfully hosted seven Truck Series races at his Eldora Speedway dirt track in Ohio but was passed over for a coveted Cup Series date.

Out of spite, Stewart dropped the Truck Series from Eldora’s schedule this season and openly wondered if Speedway Motorsports was up to managing the challenges of a dirt race.

Bristol had previously converted to dirt for the World of Outlaws in 2000 and 2001, and Speedway Motorsports has hosted dirt events at other facilities with mixed reviews. Conditions at the Dirt Track at Charlotte last November made for a blinding dustbowl, but Bristol seemed to have it figured out last week when it hosted a problem-free week of racing.

NASCAR collected team feedback and guided by Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon, both of whom raced all last week at Bristol, issued procedural changes for now Monday’s 250-lap race.

NASCAR extended the first stage by 25 laps, the second stage by 50 laps and added two competition cautions. It also allotted teams one extra set of tires.

