KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman, of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will miss this weekend’s race at Dover Motor Speedway and is expected to miss the next 3-4 weeks due to a fractured vertebra.

The 30-year-old driver posted on social media Wednesday saying he was involved in an on-track incident while racing Tuesday night. The team said it happened during a sprint car event at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa.

“First, I want to let everyone know I’m feeling OK,” he said. “My focus is now healing and resting. Being out of the car is never an update any driver wants to make.”

Josh Berry, who previously filled in for Bowman’s teammate Chase Elliott in five Cup races, will fill in as Bowman recovers, according to the team.

Hendrick Motorsports said it will request a medical waiver to allow Bowman to remain eligible for the 2023 playoffs.