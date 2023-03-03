LAS VEGAS — The NASCAR Cup Series is continuing its west coast swing and is ready for some high-speed action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday, the first 1.5-mile track this season.

The first NASCAR Cup Series race was held on March 1, 1998, in which Mark Martin won the race.

Eight of the 17 Cup Series drivers that have won at Las Vegas are active this weekend.

Jimmie Johnson leads the Cup Series in wins at Las Vegas with four victories. Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano leads all active drivers this weekend in wins at Las Vegas with three victories each.

Las Vegas has produced five different winners in the last five Cup races.

Last Sunday’s winner and Vegas native Kyle Busch is the only driver in series history to win from the pole at the track. This weekend, Busch returns to his home track looking to keep the early season momentum going.

Two drivers looking to end the different winners streak are Hendrick Motorsport’s driver Alex Bowman, the defending winner of the spring race at Las Vegas, and Team Penske’s Joey Logano, the defending winner of last season’s Las Vegas Playoff race.

Coverage for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will begin at 2 p.m. CT on FOX4.