NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace proposes to longtime girlfriend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace proposed to his longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter this week. And of course, she said yes.

Wallace posted on Twitter Friday afternoon saying “Why I waited so long..we will never know. The wait is over!! Here’s to forever! Forever ever!”

The 27-year-old is currently on vacation with his new fiancée enjoying a multi-week break in the NASCAR schedule during the Tokyo Olympics.

Why I waited so long..we will never know. The wait is over!! Here’s to forever! Forever ever! pic.twitter.com/6dU1skeGA5 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 30, 2021

Wallace, who previously drove the No. 43 car for Richard Petty Motorsports, is now driving the No. 23 car for 23XI Racing. A team owned by Michael Jordon and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, who announced the new team last year.

Jordan is the first Black principal owner of a full-time Cup team since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott drove his own race car in 495 races from 1961 to 1973.

Jordan and Hamlin purchased a charter for their team from Germain Racing that guarantees Wallace a spot in the 40-car Cup Series field every week.

In 2020, Wallace became NASCAR’s face for racial justice and change. He successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its events and with it came a wave of backlash from some fans. Wallace weathered it as best as he could — even when NASCAR brought in the FBI to investigate a garage door pull in his stall at Talladega that had been fashioned into a noose months earlier — and it ultimately led to a millions in new sponsorship dollars that gave Wallace the funding to help get 23XI Racing off the ground.