KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott is expected to miss six weeks of racing due to a leg injury caused by a snowboarding incident in Colorado last Friday.

Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday that Josh Berry, who filled in for Elliott at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past Sunday, will continue to drive the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro at upcoming oval tracks while road racing standout Jordan Taylor will compete for the team at Circuit of The Americas.

The team said Elliott, 27, suffered a fractured tibia while snowboarding in Colorado on March 3 and underwent successful surgery that evening. He was released from the hospital Saturday. He and his family own a home in Vail, Colorado.

Berry, 32, finished 29th at Vegas on Sunday in his third career Cup start. Driving for Hendrick Motorsports affiliate JR Motorsports, the Hendersonville, Tennessee, native has won five times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.