NASCAR fines Hendrick $100,000 for too much wind tunnel time

NASCAR

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 23: (L-R) Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Patriotic Chevrolet, and NASCAR Hall of Famer and team owner Rick Hendrick talk during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 23, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hendrick Motorsports was fined $100,000 on Thursday for exceeding the amount of wind tunnel testing allowed in a year.

NASCAR also docked the organization 10 hours of wind tunnel time for next year. An organization is allowed a maximum of 70 hours in 2020 and 90 hours in 2021. The testing is defined as billable hours reported by the wind tunnel.

Hendrick Motorsports self-reported the violation after discovering it had exceeded 70 hours by “less than an hour,” the team said.

Hendrick will not appeal the penalty.

LATEST STORIES

Tracking Coronavirus

More Tracking Coronavirus

Oklahoma High School Scores

Popular

Latest

More News