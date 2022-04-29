DOVER, Del. — After an action packed Sunday last week at Talladega Superspeedway, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway for its 11th race of the year.

Dover Motor Speedway is a one-mile concrete paved oval located in Dover, Delaware. Dover Motor Speedway, originally known as Dover Downs International Speedway, has hosted 103 NASCAR Cup Series races dating back to the inaugural event on July 6, 1969.

The first and second Dover Cup Series race was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty.

Recently retired driver, Jimmie Johnson, holds the NASCAR Cup Series record for the most wins at Dover Motor Speedway with 11 victories.

Three drivers are tied for the most wins among active competitors at Dover, which include Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch, who each have three wins.

The race Sunday at Dover will be 400 miles with 400 laps and broken up into three stages.

In the last 17 NASCAR Cup Series races at Dover, only three teams have visited victory lane, including Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing.

The most recent to win at Dover Motor Speedway was Hendrick Motorsports, when Alex Bowman drove to the win last season.

This season, five different organizations have won at least one race in the NASCAR Cup Series, led by Hendrick Motorsports with four victories; followed by Trackhouse Racing’s two wins, Joe Gibbs Racing with two wins, Team Penske with one win and Stewart-Haas Racing with one win.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover will take place Sunday at 2 p.m. CT.